Security World
UK Police Arrest Man For Rude Facebook Post About Finsbury Park Attack
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names… Actually, that’s also a matter for the authorities.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting an offensive Facebook post about the London Finsbury Park attack.
Police said a 37-year-old, believed to be the son of an owner of the Rhondda Cynon Taff company whose van was used in Monday’s attack, is in custody.
Richard Evans allegedly posted: “It’s a shame they don’t hire out steam rollers or tanks could have done a tidy job then.”
And now he’s in jail. For posting something rude online. In a first-world country. Or at least it is for now.
Good priorities, Britain. You’ve got Islamic terrorists killing people, and now, anti-Islamic terrorists killing people. It’s the perfect time to devote your resources to online trolling. You might not keep anybody from being murdered in a terror attack, but at least nobody will hurt their feelings.
Stick with the fights you can win, I guess. It’s not as if Welsh car-rental agencies are going to retaliate.
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names... Actually, that's also a matter for the authorities. BBC News: A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting an offensive Facebook post about
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].