UK Police Arrest Man For Rude Facebook Post About Finsbury Park Attack

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names… Actually, that’s also a matter for the authorities.

BBC News:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting an offensive Facebook post about the London Finsbury Park attack.

Police said a 37-year-old, believed to be the son of an owner of the Rhondda Cynon Taff company whose van was used in Monday’s attack, is in custody.

Richard Evans allegedly posted: “It’s a shame they don’t hire out steam rollers or tanks could have done a tidy job then.”

And now he’s in jail. For posting something rude online. In a first-world country. Or at least it is for now.

Good priorities, Britain. You’ve got Islamic terrorists killing people, and now, anti-Islamic terrorists killing people. It’s the perfect time to devote your resources to online trolling. You might not keep anybody from being murdered in a terror attack, but at least nobody will hurt their feelings.

Stick with the fights you can win, I guess. It’s not as if Welsh car-rental agencies are going to retaliate.

