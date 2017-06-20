True Pundit

UK: Muslim screaming “Allahu akbar” attacks police, “not being treated as terror related”

The Express URL for its article below is “http://www.express.co.uk /news/uk/818779/paddington-station-terror-police-attacked-Allahu-Akbar.”

However, “Allahu akbar” doesn’t appear in the Express article. Also, the article says, “The Twitter user who posted the video of the man being detained wrote: ‘Just witnessed a Man trying to attack an officer at Paddington Station.’” But that’s not really what the Twitter user wrote. He actually wrote: “Just witnessed a Man trying to attack an officer at Paddington Station whilst shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and other foreign words #LondonAttack”:

 

“Police swoop on Paddington station as ‘armed man tries to attack police officer,’” by Joey Millar, Express, June 19, 2017

