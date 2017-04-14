“29 people in court over 170 charges of sexual exploitation of 18 children,” by Richard Hartley-Parkinson, Metro.co.uk, April 13, 2017:

Twenty nine people have appeared in court facing a total of more than 170 charges relating to the sexual exploitation of 18 children.

The 27 men and two women appeared before a district judge at Huddersfield Magistrates Court charged with offences including rape, trafficking, sexual activity with a child, child neglect, child abduction, supplying drugs and making of indecent images of children….