UC-Irvine profs cancel classes so students can protest Trump
Several professors at the University of California, Irvine encouraged their students to skip classes Friday to protest President Trump’s inauguration.
In an email obtained by Campus Reform, for example, UC-Irvine English professor Rebecca Sacks informs students that “to accommodate those participating in the Walkout,” she would not hold class on Inauguration Day, and would instead email them an activity to complete over the weekend. – READ MORE