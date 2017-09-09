True Pundit

Politics

UC Berkeley Offers Counseling Services to Those Upset By Shapiro Speech

Posted on by
The University of California-Berkeley is offering counseling to any students or faculty upset by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s upcoming campus speech.

Shapiro, the Daily Wire‘s editor in chief,  is set to speak on campus next Thursday at an event sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation and College Republicans. In preparation for the event, the university sent out a campus-wide email Thursday to students and faculty, the Daily Wire reported. In the email, the Berkeley administration announced a number of “logistics and security arrangements.”

Arrangements included a promise to provide “support and counseling services for students, staff, and faculty.”

  • RTUT

    Do they offer the same services to conservative students when they invite useful idiot socialists, marxists, and socialist fascists to speak? Not that we need it, but do they offer it? Never heard of it, and the offer is an admission that left wing students have mental issues.

  • yurlittledog2

    Safe space…. Safe space……. Shapiro is talking ohhhh noooo THE TRUTH IT BURNS…IT BURNS !!

  • Jefferson

    Political Science speeches on campus have been controversial for hundreds if not thousands of years without the need to counsel the audience… That’s a fact.
    Why NOW does UC Berkeley feel they need to officially protect the emotional well being of the kids?

    COULD IT BE…
    In the eyes of these appointed officials, our kids are so feeble minded they must be defended from seeing and hearing “Another Side of a Story?”

    OR MAYBE…
    Is UC Berkeley just expanding their psychological operation of “HELPING” our kids?

    So much for teaching our kids to think for themselves…

  • Gadfly156

    Good, keep treating these kinds of things exactly like they are. Namely, anyone SO upset over someone speaking on campus JUST because they personally disagree with the speaker’s viewpoint, is clearly IN NEED of counseling and other mental health services. This is not the reaction of mentally sound persons, but of those who have mental health issues in need of appropriate attention. Left unattended, such unhinged and emotionally imbalanced persons have amply demonstrated their propensity toward harming either themselves or others, and others especially should be protected from them. When they do not receive appropriate mental health treatment, they become dangerous psychopaths who join groups like antifa and BAMN and riot in the streets and attack people.