UC Berkeley Offers Counseling Services to Those Upset By Shapiro Speech

The University of California-Berkeley is offering counseling to any students or faculty upset by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s upcoming campus speech.

Shapiro, the Daily Wire‘s editor in chief, is set to speak on campus next Thursday at an event sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation and College Republicans. In preparation for the event, the university sent out a campus-wide email Thursday to students and faculty, the Daily Wire reported. In the email, the Berkeley administration announced a number of “logistics and security arrangements.”

Arrangements included a promise to provide “support and counseling services for students, staff, and faculty.”

