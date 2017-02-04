UC Berkeley Chancellor: Riots Caused by Armed Individuals in ‘Ninja-like’ Uniforms Using ‘Paramilitary Tactics’

Following the riots that cancelled the final event of MILO’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” The Chancellor of UC Berkeley has released a statement claiming that rather than being caused by students, they were started by “armed individuals in ‘ninja-like’ uniforms using “paramilitary tactics.”

The event was cancelled after left-wing rioters, who the university claim were not students, smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, set fires in the street, and sprayed the words "Kill Trump" on storefronts.