True Pundit

U2 Cancels St. Louis Concert After Black Lives Matter Riot Over Cop Acquittal

Irish rock band U2 was forced to cancel its St. Louis concert scheduled Saturday over security concerns after Black Lives Matter activists clashed with police following the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley in the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size,” U2 announced in a statement. “In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert.”

Black Lives Matter agitators surrounded St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home late Friday, throwing rocks and paint and shattered windows, St. Louis, MO, police confirmed. – READ MORE