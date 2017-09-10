True Pundit

U.S. to Deploy 3,500 Troops to Afghanistan, Bringing Total to 14,000+

The United States will deploy 3,500 American troops to Afghanistan as part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to end the 16-year-old war, bringing the number of U.S. service members there to more than 14,000, according to American officials.

Until the end of August, the Pentagon had been reporting that only about 8,300 American service members were serving in Afghanistan, rather than the recently unveiled figure of 11,000.

As of May, another 6,575 military personnel from 39 NATO allies and non-NATO partner nations were also operating in Afghanistan. NATO has said it is "fully committed" to Trump's strategy in Afghanistan.