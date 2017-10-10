True Pundit

U.S. Suspends Visa Applications from Turkey

FOLLOW US!



Oct. 8 (UPI) — The U.S. embassy in Turkey announced Sunday that it has suspended all non-immigrant visa services to Turkish citizens “effective immediately.”

“Recent events have forced the United States government to reassess the commitment of the government of Turkey to the security of U.S. Mission facilities and personnel,” the embassy said in a statement.

In response, the Turkish government suspended visas for Americans, using much of the same language the U.S. embassy used in its statement. – READ MORE