Politics
U of Central Florida Launches Emergency ‘Social Justice Week’ Featuring Ball Pit to Fight Oppression
The University of Central Florida (UCF) is planning an emergency “Social Justice Week” in response to Donald Trump’s inauguration, featuring events exploring oppression, workshops on micro-aggressions, and allowing students to enter a ball pit to have discussions about social justice.
Since last week, a portable ball pit, as seen in McDonalds, was erected in the heart of campus for people wishing to discuss social justice. The sign on the ball pit reads: “Let’s Talk! Take a seat, make a friend.” – READ MORE