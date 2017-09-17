Two Police Officers Gunned Down By Barricaded Suspect: One Cop Air Lifted to Hospital

Two police officers were gunned down Sunday afternoon while trying to serve a suspect a warrant in Oklahoma.

Officials said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the residence after opening fire on police.

One of the Chickasha, OK officers was air lifted to a hospital. The other officer is believed to be in stable condition.

This is a Developing story which we will follow

ONLY ON #NEWS9: Exclusive video of the Chickasha shooting suspect surrendering to authorities around 5p Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cDzjecF2jG — News 9 (@NEWS9) September 17, 2017

NEWS UPDATE: The suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Chickasha has surrendered to authorities. The standoff is over. #News9 pic.twitter.com/1NmdzQab4w — News 9 (@NEWS9) September 17, 2017

Chickasaw Nation SWAT has joined at least three other tactical teams here in Chickasha in response to the OIS. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/vuAE08ovYb — Jessi Mitchell (@JMitchellNews9) September 17, 2017