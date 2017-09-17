True Pundit

Two Police Officers Gunned Down By Barricaded Suspect: One Cop Air Lifted to Hospital

Two police officers were gunned down Sunday afternoon while trying to serve a suspect a warrant in Oklahoma.

Officials said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the residence after opening fire on police.

One of the Chickasha, OK officers was air lifted to a hospital. The other officer is believed to be in stable condition.

This is a Developing story which we will follow

  • BuddyLuv

    Why don’t these suspects use non-lethal force when they are barricaded in their crack houses? Couldn’t they use a taser, or rubber bullets so they don’t kill the police?

