Two Police Officers Gunned Down By Barricaded Suspect: One Cop Air Lifted to Hospital
Two police officers were gunned down Sunday afternoon while trying to serve a suspect a warrant in Oklahoma.
Officials said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the residence after opening fire on police.
One of the Chickasha, OK officers was air lifted to a hospital. The other officer is believed to be in stable condition.
This is a Developing story which we will follow
ONLY ON #NEWS9: Exclusive video of the Chickasha shooting suspect surrendering to authorities around 5p Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cDzjecF2jG
— News 9 (@NEWS9) September 17, 2017
NEWS UPDATE: The suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Chickasha has surrendered to authorities. The standoff is over. #News9 pic.twitter.com/1NmdzQab4w
— News 9 (@NEWS9) September 17, 2017
Chickasaw Nation SWAT has joined at least three other tactical teams here in Chickasha in response to the OIS. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/vuAE08ovYb
— Jessi Mitchell (@JMitchellNews9) September 17, 2017
