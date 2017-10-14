True Pundit

Politics Security

Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Two beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) were arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The first arrest came on October 4 when Border Patrol agents stopped a car attempting to enter into the U.S. “After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered two adult male subjects concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. An immigration inspection of the two subjects revealed that they were both from the country of Brazil,” CBP said in a statement.”The driver, a juvenile, was identified as a national from the country of Guatemala and a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2016.”

READ MORE

Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants
Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

Two beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) were arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursd
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply