Twitter’s Head Of Diversity And Inclusion Quits In Spate Of High Level Departures

Two more high-level staff members are leaving Twitter or have already left, signifying a growing trend of departures for the social media company.

Jeffrey Siminoff, Twitter’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, is quitting. Renee Atwood, the former chief human resources officer, has already left, according to Tech Crunch.

Siminoff, who used to work in a similar position at Apple, only worked at Twitter for a little more than a year. Atwood, who previously worked at Uber as its global head of people and places, was only employed at Twitter for roughly six months.

1/ U can #LoveWhereYouWork & still know that a pause for future change & loved ones is right. I do & I do. With ❤️ always. More to come. — Jeffrey Siminoff❤️ (@jmsSanFran) February 7, 2017

The two departures mark the 6th and 7th executives to leave the tech company in roughly three months.

Twitter’s managing director of greater China announced that she was leaving after only eight months at the helm. The chief technology officer, the chief operating office, vice president of product, and the director of media partnerships and head of news, government and elections, all exited as well.

Twitter recently released its first diversity report since Siminoff’s hiring, which showed that the company was composed of slightly less white people than the year before.

The social media company and its CEO Jack Dorsey have been criticized for its lack of diversity by former employees. Debra Lee, the former longtime CEO of Black Entertainment Television, joined Twitter’s board in 2016.

(DAILY CALLER)

