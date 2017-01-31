Twitter Says It’s Developing New Tools For Online Censorship

Two of the biggest executives at Twitter said they are planning on introducing new tools to help prevent users from saying hateful things on the platform.

“Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever,” said Ed Ho, the company’s vice president of engineering, in a string of tweets. “We heard you, we didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months,” Ho continued.

While Twitter purged a number of provocative accounts from the social media company in recent months, it apparently wasn’t enough for Ho or other users of the revolutionary platform.

“We’ll be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead. Some changes will be visible and some will be less so,” Ho tweeted, later adding that there is a need for “long overdue fixes to mute/block.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also chimed in, highlighting a “new approach.”

We're taking a completely new approach to abuse on Twitter. Including having a more open & real-time dialogue about it every step of the way https://t.co/a1SV7URPEK — jack (@jack) January 31, 2017

The social media company has received tons of criticism from both ends of the debate, some arguing that it is not doing enough to remove offensive comment or the offensive commenters themselves, and others arguing that it is censoring content and not acting as a medium for free speech.

Twitter is currently dealing with a number of problems, namely, a number of high-level staff departures in just the span of a few months, including its CTO, COO, vice president of product, and director of media partnerships and head of news, government and elections.

(DAILY CALLER)

