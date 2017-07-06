True Pundit

Politics TV

Twitter Liberals Think Trump Is Mentally Unfit Because He Accidentally Walked Past His Limo (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

President Trump accidentally walked past his limo upon arriving back in Washington, DC on Tuesday, which some observers cited as further evidence that he may be mentally unstable.

Trump stepped off the plane and walked past a limo that was parked right in front of the plane steps. He apparently didn’t realize the limo was intended for him, and his aides had to redirect him to get inside.

Some Twitter users, including GQ correspondent Keith Olbermann, guessed that this is just another sign of mental instability from the president.

WATCH:

Of course, many times when de-boarding Air Force One, Trump is directed into a helicopter or has to walk along the tarmac before getting in his next ride or greeting guests. Furthermore, as one user pointed out, the Secret Service often employs the use of decoy limos to keep the president safe.

People Think Trump Is Mentally Unfit Because He Accidentally Walked Past His Limo
People Think Trump Is Mentally Unfit Because He Accidentally Walked Past His Limo

President Trump accidentally walked past his limo upon arriving back in Washington, DC on Tuesday, which some observers cited as further evidence that he may be mentally unstable. Trump stepped off
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter