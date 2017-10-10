Twitter Blocks Marsha Blackburn Senate Announcement Because of Her Pro-Life Stance

Twitter has blocked a video of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announcing she is running for U.S. Senate because the announcement touted the congresswoman’s opposition to selling baby parts, which the social media giant claimed is “inflammatory.”

Blackburn is well respected by the conservative base of the Republican Party. That admiration and affection arises in part from how this pro-life member of the U.S. House takes positions consistent with her Christian faith and values.

When the congresswoman announced she was running for the open Senate seat being vacated by moderate Sen. Bob Corker, Blackburn included in her video announcement that she had “stopped the sale of baby body parts.” – READ MORE