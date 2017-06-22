Twitter Blasts CNN For Saying Flint Stabber ‘Said Something In Arabic’

CNN’s Twitter account tried to get away with saying the Flint airport stabber “said something in Arabic” right before he attacked a policeman, but fellow social media users quickly corrected the network Wednesday.

Reports indicated that witnesses heard the stabber shout “Allahu Akbar” before he attacked, but CNN chose to write “something in Arabic” instead.

TWEET:

Preliminary indications are Michigan airport suspect said something in Arabic before stabbing officer, officials say https://t.co/YztsVP98aE pic.twitter.com/9Gvv5kUUXQ — CNN (@CNN) June 21, 2017

The responses were brutal.

Why is CNN afraid to report that a terrorist shouted ALLAHU AKBAR before stabbing an officer? Why so afraid? #AllahuAkbar — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 21, 2017

At this point you seem incapable of reporting the sun rising in the morning and getting it right — Michael Gray (@graywolf) June 21, 2017

Said something in Arabic. Omg y’all are outing yourselves as jokes — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) June 21, 2017

He yelled, “The fake media is gonna have a hard time spinning this as a case of racist whites.” — Lil Deb (@BlueDreamLodge) June 21, 2017

“Said something in Arabic…” @cnn has been scrubbing Allahu Akbar from so many news stories they don’t even recognize it. #enemedia https://t.co/lwBWhlUkMs — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) June 21, 2017

Fact: The terrorist shouted “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing cop CNN: “The suspect said something in Arabic” https://t.co/0we0cyW5mt — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 21, 2017

