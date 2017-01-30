True Pundit

TWEETS: Journalists Melt Down, Cry Over Trump Refugee Executive Order

Journalists are not taking the news of President Donald Trump’s executive order pausing admission of refugees from seven nations very well. Many have taken to social media to express outrage over Trump’s action, forgetting former President Barack Obama did the same thing to Iraqi refugees for six months in 2011.

https://twitter.com/michaelbd/status/825192123326689281

https://twitter.com/myhairisblue/status/825465843152801793

(DAILY CALLER)

