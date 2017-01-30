TWEETS: Journalists Melt Down, Cry Over Trump Refugee Executive Order

Journalists are not taking the news of President Donald Trump’s executive order pausing admission of refugees from seven nations very well. Many have taken to social media to express outrage over Trump’s action, forgetting former President Barack Obama did the same thing to Iraqi refugees for six months in 2011.

@igorbobic As a gay man, I feel the same way. — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) January 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/michaelbd/status/825192123326689281

This confirms it. It was a Muslim ban all along. "Extreme vetting" was just dressing it up. https://t.co/S5YhnIRwsx pic.twitter.com/0sVb0Fi8Te — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 27, 2017

Trump order begins by invoking 9/11 three times 9/11 hijackers were from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Lebanon None of those countries banned pic.twitter.com/WaRyiBZ1S0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 28, 2017

Policy merits aside, instituting even a partial ban on refugees on the day when GOP celebratea its "pro-life" bona fides…is curious. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 28, 2017

Noted for history: A Trump administration executive order banned refugees from entering the United States on Holocaust Remembrance Day. — Benjamin Pauker (@benpauker) January 27, 2017

For 70 years and more, American science has triumphed because the USA got the best minds in the world. Now that's at risk. Thanks, Trump. — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) January 28, 2017

I favor serious vetting. Immigrants+visitors need to be asked about jihadism & extremism. Banning on the basis of nationality is just dumb. — John Schindler (@20committee) January 28, 2017

1. Last night, I found myself in tears at the news. I do not recognize the America that welcomed my family so many years ago. #IAmARefugee — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

This from @latimes colleague, an Iraqi translator, who literally kept me safe. I am ashamed today. @ProPublica pic.twitter.com/bzMpPJLn7Q — T. Christian Miller (@txtianmiller) January 28, 2017

So how does Trump respond to this pic.twitter.com/GQ6WUHLCiw — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/myhairisblue/status/825465843152801793

TODAY'S FRONT PAGE:

CLOSING THE GOLDEN DOOR

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' order that targets refugees https://t.co/iHTuyMJzbT pic.twitter.com/Sq6swosaeI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2017

