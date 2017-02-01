True Pundit

TWEETS: It Took Dems SECONDS To Start Attacking Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Democrats were quick to go after Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Trump announced he selected Gorsuch Tuesday night to fill late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat, and Democrats descended on Twitter to ridiculous the nominee.

Senate Democrats claim Scalia’s seat was stolen from Judge Merrick Garland, who then-President Barack Obama nominated. Republicans successfully stopped Garland’s nomination for 10 months until Obama was out of office.

Gorsuch sailed through his confirmation to the 10th Circuit with a Senate voice vote in 2006, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Kevin Daley.

