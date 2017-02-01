TWEETS: It Took Dems SECONDS To Start Attacking Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Democrats were quick to go after Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Trump announced he selected Gorsuch Tuesday night to fill late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat, and Democrats descended on Twitter to ridiculous the nominee.

Now more than ever, we need a Justice who is independent, eschews ideology, who will preserve our democracy & protect fundamental rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

We also need a SCOTUS justice who will stand up to a President who has already shown a willingness to bend the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

SCOTUS justice must stand up to a Pres willing to bend the Constitution. Serious doubts on Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch’s radical views on women’s rights are deeply troubling to everyone fighting to #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/TDU2FufoKx — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2017

Not only is this a stolen seat, but @realDonaldTrump has nominated a far right extremist. Unacceptable. https://t.co/9bkw4QODXD pic.twitter.com/iVHDdb2Pn9 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 1, 2017

.@POTUS said he'd choose a nominee who'd reverse #RoevWade, the law of the land for 40 yrs. I’ll always fight for a woman’s right to choose — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch represents a breathtaking retreat from the notion that Americans have fundamental Constitutional rights. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch harkens back to the days when politicians restricted a people’s rights on a whim. That is a very dangerous view to our liberty. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

Based on the long and well-established record of Judge Neil Gorsuch, I will oppose his nomination. https://t.co/iYbOWwwGoS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers and opposition to campaign finance reform. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 1, 2017

I cannot support any #SCOTUSnominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. Read my full statement. – SB pic.twitter.com/jUdCtj70fH — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 1, 2017

Senate Democrats claim Scalia’s seat was stolen from Judge Merrick Garland, who then-President Barack Obama nominated. Republicans successfully stopped Garland’s nomination for 10 months until Obama was out of office.

Gorsuch sailed through his confirmation to the 10th Circuit with a Senate voice vote in 2006, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Kevin Daley.

