TV One Guest Claims Trump Supporters Want ‘Eugenics,’ to ‘Eliminate’ Minorities (VIDEO)

On Friday’s News One Now on TV One, substitute host Michelle Bernard presided over a panel in which one guest asserted that the push to repeal ObamaCare by Donald Trump supporters is fueled by a desire for “eugenics” against minorities to bolster “white supremacy.”

She further claimed that there was a desire to “eliminate” and “annihilate” minorities. Neither host Bernard nor even the token Republican on the panel voiced any disagreement with her incendiary claims.

The hyperbole began as Bernard — sitting in for regular host Roland Martin — argued that President Trump is just trying to be President over a ‘small constituency” unlike former President Barack Obama. When Black Joy Mixtape podcast co-host Amber J. Phillips got to speak, she began by making the recurring liberal argument that whites do not vote for their own economic interests because of racism – READ MORE