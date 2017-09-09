True Pundit

‘Turn Up The Heat’–Rep. Brat Says Trump ‘Right’ To Push GOP On Tax Reform (VIDEO)

Republican Rep. Dave Brat said Friday that President Donald Trump was right to put pressure on Republicans over their failed repeal and replace of Obamacare.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Brat how he felt about Trump’s early morning tweet urging the GOP to pass tax reform after Trump made a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling.

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

“I absolutely agree with him on that one,” Brat said. “After the Obamacare rollout, we thought we were gonna pass, you know, free market health reform with all sorts of HSAs and great shopping across state lines, and it didn’t turn out.”

“So he’s right, turn up the heat right now,” he continued. “Is the forgotten man going to get a tax cut?”

