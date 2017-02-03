Turkey Bans Footage of Terror Attacks and the Phrase ‘Breaking News’ from TV

Turkey’s broadcasting oversight agency has enacted a new set of regulations that prohibit news outlets from broadcasting footage of terrorist attacks, including images of police and emergency vehicles, and bans the phrase “breaking news” and other “agitating” content.

The newspaper Hurriyet has translated into English many of these new measures, which follow a renewed push by Turkish authorities to promote the nation's tourism industry. A string of terrorist attacks by the Islamic State and Marxist Kurdish groups have significantly impacted the nation's previously thriving tourist sector.