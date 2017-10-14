True Pundit

Tucker Trolls: Someday Colin Kaepernick Will Be On The $20 Bill (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson joked on Friday that Colin Kaepernick would someday likely be on the $20 bill.

Carlson, speaking to talk show host Ethan Bearman, asked, “So, yesterday, Jesse Jackson described Colin Kaepernick, who is like, you know, would be the richest person in most American counties, as a martyr. How can Colin — a martyr to what? How could someone as powerful, wealthy and celebrated as Colin Kaepernick be a martyr?”

