Politics
Tucker: Matt Drudge Is A ‘Genius’
Tucker Carlson called Matt Drudge a “genius” on “The Jamie Weinsten Show” Sunday.
“I know Matt Drudge,” the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder told Weinstein. “I met Matt Drudge before he was famous. I think Drudge is — obviously he’s a genius.”
Carlson praised Drudge for his eccentricity, as well as his instincts and ability to trust his gut.
“I think he’s a pure instinct player, pure,” he explained. – READ MORE
Tucker Carlson called Matt Drudge a "genius" on "The Jamie Weinsten Show" Sunday. "I know Matt Drudge," the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder told Weinstein. "I met Matt Drudge before he wa
The Daily Caller