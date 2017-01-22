Trump’s team asked for replica of Obama’s inauguration cake

This controversy takes the cake — all nine tiers of it. A towering cake that President Trump and Vice President Pence cut with a sword at the “Salute to Our Troops” Inaugural Ball on Friday night bore a striking resemblance to one a celebrity chef created for Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

Pastry Chef Duff Goldman, the one-time star of the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” and owner of Baltimore’s Charm City Bakery, posted a photo of the suspect confection next to the one he crafted four years ago on Twitter late Friday night. – READ MORE