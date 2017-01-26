Business Politics
Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ funding threat could cost NYC $7 BILLION
The Trump administration plans to cut federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities — a move that could cost the Big Apple an estimated $7 billion.
President Trump vowed to “crack down” on New York and the roughly 300 other cities that protect undocumented immigrants — including Chicago, San Francisco, Newark and New Haven, Conn. — during a speech at Department of Homeland Security headquarters on Wednesday. – READ MORE