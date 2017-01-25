Politics Science
Trump’s possible science adviser more than just a computer nerd
President Donald Trump is considering another of his personnel picks and this person, his potential “science advisor,” is unusual to say the least.
The actual title of the post is Director of the Office of Science and Technology, but the office holder is not a member of the cabinet. The position was instituted by President Gerald Ford in 1976, though earlier presidents have had similar appointees acting in this capacity. – READ MORE