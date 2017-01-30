Trump’s orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar

The mainstream media and opportunistic politicians are in high dudgeon over President Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants form certain terrorist-infested regions from entering America. Journalists are putting blinders on to justify their attacks. These include the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman who made a fool of herself on Twitter by questioning whether any immigrants since 9/11 have been implicated in terror attacks.

She was quickly answered by many Americans who do not make a living at America’s “paper of record” – numerous immigrants have been involved in terrorism in America since 9/11. By the way, Haberman, the New York Times White House correspondent, was revealed to be a partisan Democrat hack by Wikileaks. – READ MORE