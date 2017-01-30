Politics Security
Trump’s orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar
The mainstream media and opportunistic politicians are in high dudgeon over President Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants form certain terrorist-infested regions from entering America. Journalists are putting blinders on to justify their attacks. These include the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman who made a fool of herself on Twitter by questioning whether any immigrants since 9/11 have been implicated in terror attacks.
She was quickly answered by many Americans who do not make a living at America’s “paper of record” – numerous immigrants have been involved in terrorism in America since 9/11. By the way, Haberman, the New York Times White House correspondent, was revealed to be a partisan Democrat hack by Wikileaks. – READ MORE