Politics World
Trump’s Next Target: The U.N.
Two executive orders currently being prepared by the Trump administration promise to reduce the U.S. role in the United Nations by dramatically cutting funding and potentially abrogating certain multilateral treaties.
The first draft order released Wednesday – titled "Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations" – lays out criteria for cutting off total funding to certain U.N. agencies and other international bodies, reported the New York Times.