True Pundit

Featured Politics

Trump’s First Military Attack Backs CIA & DIA; Agents Said Obama Ignored Intel, Refused to Strike Critical ISIS Targets For Over a Year

Posted on by

President Barack Obama refused to strike high-ranking ISIS assets in Iraq and Syria for more than a year despite regular pleading from the CIA and DIA personnel to act on definitive intelligence, officials confirmed to True Pundit.

Newly minted President Donald Trump, to the delight of defense analysts, gave new Defense Secretary James Mattis the green light to wage more than 30 attacks on these same ISIS targets on Saturday, according to intelligence insiders.

What Obama had ignored since early 2016, Trump took action on in his first 24 hours as president.

For more than a year, U.S. intelligence insiders grew increasingly concerned why Obama refused to use military force against proven ISIS outposts in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s de facto capital. That growing frustration was squelched Saturday when U.S forces used drones and bombers to rain down 22 strikes in Raqqa, destroying two bomb factories, and more than a dozen tactical units, intelligence officials said, as well as a coveted ISIS headquarters. Also included in the military strike, U.S. officials said the attacks damaged oil wells ISIS used to fund its terror operation.

Similar strikes were waged in Iraq where ISIS forces suffered severe casualties in the outposts of Rutba, Beiji, Kisik, Tal Afar and Mosul.

  • jubadoobai

    Good report. Trump!

  • Harry Callahan

    Barry Soetero was a very gifted Muslim con man

  • 8675310

    Why didn’t “Obama” act? Hello? Benghazi was all about smuggling arms to Syria for “the good Muslims”, knowing that these arms would end up with, as he puts it, ISIL. I remember seeing a picture of a convoy of brand new Toyota pickups being used by ISIS. These trucks were shipped by the US, supposedly for “the good Muslims”. They went straight to ISIS. I have read repeated reports, with videos, of the US military delivering supplies and equipment directly to ISIS. These stories came from Iraq, with Iraqi forces enraged and forlorn at what they were seeing. I would like to believe that these reports are false, but I fear that they are not. It all fits with everything that we have seen from “Obama”.