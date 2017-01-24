Trump’s First Military Attack Backs CIA & DIA; Agents Said Obama Ignored Intel, Refused to Strike Critical ISIS Targets For Over a Year

President Barack Obama refused to strike high-ranking ISIS assets in Iraq and Syria for more than a year despite regular pleading from the CIA and DIA personnel to act on definitive intelligence, officials confirmed to True Pundit.

Newly minted President Donald Trump, to the delight of defense analysts, gave new Defense Secretary James Mattis the green light to wage more than 30 attacks on these same ISIS targets on Saturday, according to intelligence insiders.

What Obama had ignored since early 2016, Trump took action on in his first 24 hours as president.

For more than a year, U.S. intelligence insiders grew increasingly concerned why Obama refused to use military force against proven ISIS outposts in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s de facto capital. That growing frustration was squelched Saturday when U.S forces used drones and bombers to rain down 22 strikes in Raqqa, destroying two bomb factories, and more than a dozen tactical units, intelligence officials said, as well as a coveted ISIS headquarters. Also included in the military strike, U.S. officials said the attacks damaged oil wells ISIS used to fund its terror operation.

Similar strikes were waged in Iraq where ISIS forces suffered severe casualties in the outposts of Rutba, Beiji, Kisik, Tal Afar and Mosul.