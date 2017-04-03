President Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe left the sale block before meeting reserve at auction on Saturday in Florida. Bidding on the car stopped at $240,000, $10,000 below the low estimate of $250,000 for the car, which had been expected to take as much as $350,000.

The title for Donald Trump’s Ferrari F430. Source: RM Sotheby’s

Hours later, the auction house issued a statement saying “we can confirm it exchanged hands just minutes after it left the podium” for a final sale price of $270,000. The company did not say who purchased the vehicle and offered no further details about the off-the-record sale. – READ MORE