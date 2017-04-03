Business Politics
President Trump’s Ferrari Sells at Florida Auction
President Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe left the sale block before meeting reserve at auction on Saturday in Florida. Bidding on the car stopped at $240,000, $10,000 below the low estimate of $250,000 for the car, which had been expected to take as much as $350,000.
Hours later, the auction house issued a statement saying “we can confirm it exchanged hands just minutes after it left the podium” for a final sale price of $270,000. The company did not say who purchased the vehicle and offered no further details about the off-the-record sale. – READ MORE