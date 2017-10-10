Trump’s Enforcement Plan Would Virtually Eliminate Incentives For Illegal Immigration

FOLLOW US!



The White House gave Congress a wish list on Sunday of border security and immigration enforcement policies that, if passed, would constitute the most significant overhaul of the U.S. immigration system in a generation.

Some of the recommendations focus on the removal of illegal immigrants who have managed to evade immigration authorities at the border or in the interior of the U.S., but the list is notable for policies that would deter them from coming in the first place.

Immigration hawks cheered the Trump administration’s approach, which they say would finally eliminate the incentives for unauthorized migration that are baked into the system. Among dozens of specific proposals, there are four key policies that would discourage illegal immigration by either creating new deterrents or closing loopholes in existing law. – READ MORE