Trump’s Climate Cuts Causing Obama’s EPA Chief To Drink

Former EPA chief Gina McCarthy suggested Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s rollback of Obama-era climate rules is causing her to pick up drinking.

“We drink a lot of coffee during the day and other things at night,” McCarthy told reporters about how she’s coping with Trump’s moves. She helped former President Barack Obama forge the rule that Trump eliminated.

She added: “And night comes earlier and earlier.”

McCarthy’s comments come after the president moved Tuesday to roll back the so-called Clean Power Plan, which seeks to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas levels by nearly 30 percent over the next 10 years.

The order goes even farther than axing the CPP, according to Bloomberg. For instance, it directs EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to review and work to repeal or revise the CPP, rescinds the Department of the Interior’s moratorium on coal mining leases on federal lands.

The memo also repeals the previous administration’s guidance on how agents take global warming into account when crafting reviews for various energy projects, and all but eliminates the program that determines the “social cost of carbon,” or the SCC.

Another former Obama official argued the new president’s actions are terrible, acquainting the Trump administration to a nightmare that keeps getting worse.

“On the one hand we’re ready for it, on the other hand it felt shittier every day that went past,” said Christy Goldfuss, who previously chaired Obama’s Council on Environmental Quality.

Environmentalist activists have entered their two cents as well. Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, for instance, released a press statement Monday suggesting Trump’s gives fossil fuel industry unlimited license to pollute.

He also called it “the single biggest attack on climate action in U.S. history, period.”

(DAILY CALLER)

