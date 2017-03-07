Trump’s Approval Rating Remains Steady Despite Accusations Of Russian Ties

The president’s approval rating has not wavered despite the fact that most Americans want a special prosecutor to investigate Russian contact with Trump campaign officials.

According to the new CNN/ORC poll, 45 percent of Americans approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 52 percent disapprove.

That same poll — which survey an estimated 1,025 of adults by telephone — found that 55 percent of voters are concerned that the Trump campaign had contact with suspected Russian operatives. Nearly 65 percent agreed that a special prosecutor should be tapped to investigate ties between Trump and Russia.

Democrats are also twice as likely as Republicans to consider Russia a “very serious” threat now. That number is a stark contract to the same poll last spring, which concluded that 30 percent of Republicans believed Russia was a “deep threat” while only 15 percent of Democrats did. Now 51 percent of Democrats think Russia is a threat while only 24 percent of Republicans do.

The poll found that 26 percent of those surveyed agreed that the economy was the most important issue facing the country today, but 55 percent said Trump was handling it the right way.

(DAILY CALLER)

