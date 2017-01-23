Business Politics World
Trump Will Sign Executive Orders To Renegotiate NAFTA, Pull Out Of TPP
“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP] and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers,” the website states.
“President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA,” it continues. “If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA.” – READ MORE