Trump Will Create Task Forces To Find Regulations Ripe For Repeal

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump will issue an executive order creating task forces at federal agencies to identify regulations ripe for repeal.

Trump’s expected to sign the order at noon Friday, building on a previous order requiring federal agencies to repeal two regulations for every new one issued. Repealed regulations would have to be greater than or equal in cost to the new one imposed.

Trump’s regulatory task forces would have 90 days to report to agency heads which regulations should be repealed.

NEW: Trump will sign an executive order Friday to establish regulatory reform officers and task forces within agencies, per @cherylbolen. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 24, 2017

Trump task forces will have 90 days to report to agency heads ID'ing regulations for rescission, replacement or change, @cherylbolen reports — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 24, 2017

Trump’s order was well-received by Republicans who want to roll back the regulatory state, especially environmental regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Interior.

Liberal groups have not been as thrilled. Public Citizen, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Communications Workers of America said the order will “force agencies to take regulatory actions that harm the people of this nation.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].