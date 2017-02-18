Trump: ‘When American Workers Win, America As A Country Wins Big League’ (VIDEO)

Speaking at the Boeing factory in North Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, President Donald Trump promised to level the playing field for American workers.

Trump noted that his administration will “continue to work on reducing regulations, cutting taxes — including for the middle class, including for everyone and including for business — and creating a level playing field for our workers.”

WATCH:



“When there is a level playing field, and I’ve been saying this for a long time, American workers will always, always, always win,” POTUS continued. “But we don’t have a level playing field.”

“Very shortly, you will have a level playing field again.”

“When American workers win, America as a country wins big league,” Trump added. “That’s my message here today. America is going to start winning again, winning like never, ever before.”

(DAILY CALLER)

