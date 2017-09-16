Trump: We Must Cut Off Terrorists’ Internet

President Donald Trump said he wants to shut off internet access for suspected terrorist organizations in a series of tweets Friday morning, just hours after an explosion rocked London’s underground transportation system.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner,” the president wrote early Friday. “The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off and use better!”

The president also said the only way to cut down on terrorist attacks sponsored by groups like the Islamic State is to be “proactive and nasty,” according to a tweet. – READ MORE