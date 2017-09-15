True Pundit

Trump: ‘We are not going to stand for’ Iranian provocations

President Trump said Thursday that Iran has violated the “spirit” of the nuclear deal his predecessor stuck with Tehran and vowed his administration would not allow the regime to continue acting aggressively in the region.

“I will say this: the Iran deal is one of the worst deals I have ever seen,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as they traveled back to Washington from Florida, where he was visiting Hurricane Irma victims earlier in the day.

Echoing the sentiments of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — who said Thursday morning that Iran is “clearly in default” of the Iran deal’s “expectations” — Trump said the Iranians have violated the “spirit” of the agreement but stopped short of accusing Tehran of explicitly breaking the terms of the deal. – READ MORE

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would not announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal's future until next month.
  • yurlittledog2

    You can thank Obama For the Iran Mess with the 2 plane Loads of Cash He sent for Hostages..These Iran Morons shouldve been Dealt a heavy blow for Killing U.S. Marines in 1983..You cant be nice with people who wanna Kill You !!!

  • Ho Hum

    How is Iran “acting aggressively in the region”? Iran is in Syria (at the invitation of the Syrian government) where it is fighting ISIS. The U.S. is the major aggressor in the region – Iraq, Libya and now Syria the US is intervening to destroy these countries on behalf of Israel.

    It looks like Trump is in total control of the neocon’s despite campaigning and winning on a non-interventionist policy – at this point I don’t think even Clinton’s foreign policy could be as bad a Trump.