Trump: ‘We are not going to stand for’ Iranian provocations

President Trump said Thursday that Iran has violated the “spirit” of the nuclear deal his predecessor stuck with Tehran and vowed his administration would not allow the regime to continue acting aggressively in the region.

“I will say this: the Iran deal is one of the worst deals I have ever seen,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as they traveled back to Washington from Florida, where he was visiting Hurricane Irma victims earlier in the day.

Echoing the sentiments of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — who said Thursday morning that Iran is “clearly in default” of the Iran deal’s “expectations” — Trump said the Iranians have violated the “spirit” of the agreement but stopped short of accusing Tehran of explicitly breaking the terms of the deal. – READ MORE