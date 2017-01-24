Business Politics TV
Trump: ‘We Are Bringing Manufacturing Back to the United States Big League’ (Video)
President Donald Trump held a meeting with leaders from the automotive industry Tuesday at the White House, where he stressed the importance of bringing manufacturing back to the United States.
GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Mark Fields, and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne attended the White House meeting, during which Trump emphasized to the auto leaders the need to bring manufacturing jobs back to the country. – READ MORE