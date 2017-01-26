Business Politics
Trump wants to strip federal funding from ‘sanctuary cities’
The Trump administration is exploring how to cut federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” — including New York — that offer safe harbors for illegal immigrants, the White House said Wednesday.
“We’re going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants,” spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws. – READ MORE