Trump wants 20 percent import tax to pay for Mexico wall

President Trump intends to pay for the coming US-Mexico wall with a 20 percent tax on all imports coming from Mexico, White house spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday.

He said the plan now taking shape would tax imports from countries “that we have a trade deficit from, like Mexico.”

“If you tax that $50 billion at 20 percent of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous,” Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One. – READ MORE