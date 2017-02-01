Politics
Trump vows to enforce order protecting LGBTQ workers
President Trump on Tuesday declared that an executive order signed by the previous administration protecting LGBTQ employees on federal contracts from discrimination would remain unchanged.
"President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a Tuesday morning statement.