Trump Voters Hate The NFL More Than Clinton Voters Hate Fox News

A New York Times analysis Wednesday of daily polling shows that Donald Trump voters view the National Football League more unfavorably than Hillary Clinton voters feel about Fox News.

The NFL has a negative 24 percent net favorability among Trump voters, while Fox News has a negative 14 percent net favorability among Clinton voters, according to the Times report.

The report comes as President Donald Trump wages battle against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest. “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country,” Trump tweeted. “NFL should change policy!”

The polling analysis found that The New York Times, which Trump frequently calls “failing” and “fake news,” has a net favorability of negative 25 percent, just one percent lower than the NFL. – READ MORE