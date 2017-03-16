Trump: ‘Very Interesting Items’ Will Come To Light ‘Over The Next Two Weeks’

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, in which POTUS touched on a wide range of topics.

When pressed by The Daily Caller founder about the publishing of his 2005 tax returns, Trump stated he has “no idea where they got it, but it’s illegal.”

“They’re not supposed to have it and it’s not supposed to be leaked and it’s certainly not an embarrassing tax return at all.”

“It’s an illegal thing they’ve been doing… they’ve done it before, and I think it’s a disgrace.”

Carlson also asked the President about his recent claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump responded. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].