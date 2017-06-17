Trump: ‘Very Good’ GDP Numbers Are Coming (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said Thursday “very good” GDP numbers will be announced soon, while speaking at a White House executive order signing.

“We have regulations on top of regulations and in history nobody has gotten rid of so many regulations as the Trump administration,” Trump said before he signed an order on apprenticeship.

“And that’s one of the reasons that you see the jobs and the companies all kicking in so strongly. I think some very good numbers are going to be announced, by the way, in the very near future as to GDP,” Trump told the press.

WATCH:

Trump has promised to cut taxes for individuals and companies as well as lower regulations on businesses to help stimulate the economy.

Congress has not yet released a joint tax reform bill. North Carolina GOP Rep. Meadows said Congress should cancel its August recess so a tax reform plan would be in place by September.

The second-quarter GDP report will be released on July 28. This report will show us the specifics on the rate the economy is moving and will give us evidence to back up Trump’s claim that “very good numbers” are coming.

