Trump Uses National Prayer Breakfast to ‘Pray for Arnold’ Over ‘Total Disaster’ Apprentice Ratings
While speaking at today’s National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump went on a tangent about one of his favorite subjects television ratings.
After talking about his recently conformed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump highlighted some friends of his that were in the audience. Pointing out actress Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, POTUS took that moment to bring up his own personal success as the reality show's host while simultaneously ripping the current star.