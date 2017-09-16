True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump: USAF Airmen ‘Better Looking and Better Fighters’ Than Tom Cruise (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

During a speech to United States Air Force members celebrating their 70th anniversary, President Trump praised their discipline and fighting ability.

Speaking at Joint Base-Andrews in Camp Springs, Md., Trump said the Air Force “are the ones that own the sky” and have for nearly a quarter-century.

He also compared the young airmen to Tom Cruise’s daring Naval aviator character in 1986’s “Top Gun.” – READ MORE

Trump: USAF Airmen 'Better Looking and Better Fighters' Than Tom Cruise
Trump: USAF Airmen 'Better Looking and Better Fighters' Than Tom Cruise

During a speech to United States Air Force members celebrating their 70th anniversary, President Trump praised their discipline and fighting ability.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter