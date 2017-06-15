True Pundit

Politics

Trump Twitter Rant: Crooked H Destroyed Phones With Hammer, Bleached Emails

Posted on by
President Donald Trump blasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Twitter after expressing frustration with reports that he is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story,” The president tweeted Thursday morning. “Nice.”

The president also insisted that the Russia investigation was a “witch hunt” before turning his ire on Clinton in two tweets Thursday afternoon.

Former President Bill Clinton famously met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for a half hour aboard her government plane in June 2016. The meeting raised eyebrows because it occurred in the middle of an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Trump criticized Clinton for her use of a private server throughout his campaign, painting her as someone who thought of herself as above the law.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the special counsel overseeing the investigation of Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election is examining whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Five people spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, because “they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.”

  • Trey Von Dinkis

    Only ONE thing matters at this point in time, and it’s up to Trump to act.
    Law & Order must be applied.

    Trump MUST apply the law to the elites – via the DOJ / special prosecutors / grand juries. The congress is NOT going to help.
    They ARE the problem.

    Drain the Swamp – starting from the TOP.
    You apply the law to the ‘elites,’ and the whistleblowers will come out in droves. THEN you drain the swamp, THEN you can get the agenda moving – all the while exposing the criminal fraud of the Leftist media.

    NOTHING gets done with any success – unless that happens.

  • lostinnm

    Dump Mueller
    Treason is afoot

  • Belle

    HILLARY IS A PIECE OF LYING CRAP!! PRESIDENT TRUMP PLEASE PLEASE START DRAINING THE SWAMP!!! GET RID ASAP OF ANY OBAMA HOLDOVER!

  • Carolingian

    Turn it up POTUS
    I love my President Trump!
    God Bless him

  • I C Black Racists

    My targets are picked ! Let civil war start!

  • Kim Graves

    Its the only way! Get those investigations on dnc, obama, hitlery, comey, holder whoever and the media collusion

  • democrat CockRoach

    Trump is getting ready to supersize hiliary’s nothing burger to a DOUBLE WHOPPER.