Trump Tweets He Would Be ‘Delighted’ To Help Charlie Gard, The Infant Sentenced To Die In UK

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, the UK infant who has been sentenced to die by the courts.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Gard is critically ill due to a mitochondrial disease, and his parents wish to bring him to the United States for a trial therapy. However, European courts of human rights have declined the parent’s request to move their child because doctors don’t believe the experimental treatment will help Gard.

The hospitals now have the right to end life-sustaining treatment for Gard against the wishes of the parents.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican said the pope was following Gard’s case.

“For this he prays that their wish to accompany and treat their child until the end isn’t neglected,” the Vatican stated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].